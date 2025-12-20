Paul King to direct Labubu film

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) "Wonka" filmmaker Paul King has been roped in to direct the upcoming Sony Pictures film based on the Chinese doll brand Labubu.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the project is a live-action feature and is in an early development. It will be produced by Department M and Wenxin She.

Designed by Hong Kong-born, European-based artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu is the name of the lead monster doll of the line, which counts leader Zimomo, companion Mokoko, and boyfriend Tycoco as characters among others.

The Labubu trend started in 2019 when Pop Mart began selling them as "blind box" collectibles. The trend exploded globally in April 2024 after K-pop idol Lisa of "Blackpink" fame was seen with a Labubu keychain, sparking a viral social media trend. Pop Mart’s profits reportedly soared by 350 percent earlier this year.

Hollywood has tasted success with bringing toys to the big screen with the animated "The Lego Movie" and the Margot Robbie-starrer live-action "Barbie".

King's latest work is "Paddington in Peru", where he served as a writer. The film was directed by Dougal Wilson.