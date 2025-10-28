New Delhi: A new documentary chronicling music icon Paul McCartney’s life and career after the breakup of The Beatles will stream globally on Prime Video from February 25, the OTT platform announced on Monday.

Titled "Man on the Run", the film offers an intimate look at McCartney’s journey through the 1970s as he formed the band Wings with his wife, Linda, and navigated the challenges of creating a solo identity after the world’s most famous band disbanded, the streamer said in a statement.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, the documentary captures McCartney’s post-Beatles evolution through rare archival materials and never-before-seen footage, promising what the makers describe as a "uniquely vulnerable lens" on the musician’s transformative decade.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, "Man on the Run" is produced by Tremolo in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment.

The film will be released in select theatres before its digital premiere on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

The producers include Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment.

McCartney serves as an executive producer alongside Caitrin Rogers.

The documentary also marks the beginning of a new collaboration between Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon, which will span the coming year.

The partnership will include exclusive music releases, special merchandise drops through Amazon Music, and commentary from McCartney, the studios said in a statement.

The rollout coincides with the release of McCartney’s upcoming projects — "Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run", a book set to release on November 4, followed by "WINGS", a self-titled definitive collection available on streaming and limited-edition vinyl on November 7.

McCartney will also embark on his "Got Back" tour across North America later this fall.