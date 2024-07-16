Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas' musical comedy 'Power Ballad' gets acquired by Lionsgate

Los Angeles, Jul 16 (PTI) The upcoming musical comedy "Power Ballad" helmed by John Carney has landed with entertainment company Lionsgate.

Starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in the lead roles, the project is set for its release in U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of John’s movies, and I’ve had my eye on this particular film for some time,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson.

"It combines the best of John’s immense creative talents with a marketable concept and an incredible cast. I couldn’t be happier that he and the rest of the team have entrusted us with it.” The film has been described as an “uplifting and music-driven story,” featuring Rudd in the role of a wedding singer and Jonas as a rockstar.

Rudd, 55, is best known for his portrayal of Mike Hannigan in the popular sitcom "Friends".

Jonas, 31, has been a part of the projects like "Camp Rock", "Jumanji" franchise and "Kingdom". PTI ATR ATR BK BK