Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas to lead musical comedy 'Power Ballad'

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Hollywood actors Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are set to appear in musical comedy "Power Ballad", which is currently filming in Dublin, Ireland.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the project is helmed by director John Carney, who is known for films like "Sing Street", "Begin Again" and "Once".

The film is written by Carney and Peter McDonald and will follow the story of "a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas) and the song that comes between them", reads the official log line.

"I’m delighted to be working with so many great people. I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen," Carney said.

Rudd, 55, recently appeared in musical fantasy "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" where he starred alongside Mckenna Grace, Emily Alan Lind and Finn Wolfhard.

Jonas, 31, is known for his work in films like "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", "Midway" and "Jumanji: The Next Level". PTI ATR ATR BK BK