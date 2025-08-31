'Pavitra Rishta' actor Priya Marathe dies at 38

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows such as “Pavitra Rishta” and “Kasamh Se”, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

The actor, reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

In a social media post, Marathe’s co-actor and cousin Subodh Bhave penned a heartfelt note in her memory.

“A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya, my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable,” Bhave wrote.

“…That cancer didn't leave her. It was during filming of our series ‘Tu Metshi Navane’ that she faced a lot of trouble. Her partner throughout this journey @shantanusmoghe stood strongly with her. My sister was a fighter, but finally her strength fell short. I pray that you find peace wherever you are,” Bhave's note added.

Marathe worked in the entertainment industry for two decades starting her career with the 2011 Marathi show "Char Divas Sasuche". She last appeared in the 2023 drama "Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe". She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.