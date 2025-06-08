Pawan Kalyan completes shooting for 'OG', film to release on September 25

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Actor Pawan Kalyan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "OG".

The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include "Saaho", "Run Raja Run" and "KA". It is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 25.

Production banner shared the update on its official X handle on Saturday. The post featured the film's poster with "They call him OG. It's a wrap for Gambheera," written over it.

"PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE… See you in theatres on 25 September 2025," read the caption.

"OG" also stars Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut with the project.

It has music by Thaman S. It was previously slated to release on September 27. PTI ATR ATR