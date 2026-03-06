Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to release on March 19

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The makers of "Ustaad Bhagat Singh", featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, have announced the new release date for the film, which will hit the big screen on March 19.

Directed by Harish Shankar, it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It was previously slated to release on March 26.

Production banner shared the announcement with a post on its official X handle on Thursday. "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th. POWER STAR. @PawanKalyan @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm" read the caption.

The film features Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela alongside Kalyan and revolves around an IPS officer and his daughter, who fake their deaths following his family's murder by former foes.

It will clash with Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar 2" at the box office. PTI ATR.

ATR ATR