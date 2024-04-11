Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' selected for Cannes 2024 Competition section

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", has been selected for 2024 Cannes Film Festival in the prestigious Competition section, the festival organisers announced Thursday.

Kapadia is best known for her acclaimed documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing" won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award at the 2021 edition of Cannes Film Festival. The film premiered under the Director's Fortnight section.

The official X page of the Cannes Film Festival shared a list of the films from across the world which will be screened under the Competition section.

"ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – Payal KAPADIA #Competition #Cannes2024," the festival said in a post.

Kapadia's film will be presented under the segment alongside 19 highly anticipated titles, including "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos, "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola, "Oh Canada" by Paul Scrader, "Bird" by Andrea Arnold, "The Shrouds" by David Cronenberg, and "Anora" by Sean Baker.

Quentin Dupieux's "The Second Act" is the opening film at the 77th edition.

The Un Certain Regard section of 2024 Cannes Film Festival will showcase "Santosh" by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri.

The last Indian film to compete for the coveted Palme d'Or award was legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen's "Kharij" in 1983. Before that, films like M. S. Sathyu's "Garm Hava" (1974), Satyajit Ray's "Parash Pathar" (1958), Raj Kapoor's "Awaara" (1953), V Shantaram's "Amar Bhoopali" (1952) and Chetan Anand's "Neecha Nagar" (1946) were selected for Cannes' Competition segment.

The film gala will run through May 14 to May 25. PTI RDS RDS RB RB