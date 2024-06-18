Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' selected for Munich Film Festival

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning title "All We Imagine as Light" is set to be screened at the 2024 Munich International Film Festival.

The film is a part of the 14-film lineup for the CineMasters Competition, the main section of the film gala, which is considered the second largest film festival in Germany after the Berlin Film Festival.

Other titles that will be showcased at the festival include "Kinds of Kindness", "100 Yards", "Caught By The Tides", "Woman Of...", "Memory" and "Substance".

"All We Imagine As Light", Kapadia's feature directorial debut, was the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in main competition of the Cannes Film Festival, last being Shaji N Karun's "Swaham" (1994).

At the 77th edition of the recently-concluded film gala, the film had won the Grand Prix award, the second-most prestigious prize of the festival.

"Kinds of Kindness", directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, had won the best actor trophy for Jesse Plemons at the Cannes.

“All We Imagine as Light”, a Malayalam-Hindi feature, is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend.

One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the plotline.

"All We Imagine As Light" is an Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.

It features an ensemble cast of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.