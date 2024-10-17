Payal Kapadia's Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light' to release on November 22

Mumbai: "All We Imagine As Light", Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning title, will be released in theatres across India on November 22, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

The film, which scripted history by becoming the first film from India ever to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media in India and released in select theatres in Kerala in September.

"All We Imagine As Light", Kapadia's first feature directorial, recently released in France and Italy and is now headed to theatres in the UK and the US next month.

"This film has been years in the making, and with our partnership with Spirit Media, I am incredibly excited for the next phase. It is for the first time that a film of mine will be released in theatres and Indian audiences will finally be able to buy tickets and experience it on a big screen, where cinema truly comes to life," Kapadia told reporters at a press conference.

Daggubati said they are excited to bring "this incredible film to Indian theatres". "At Spirit Media, we are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country. Payal has made a beautiful film, and we can’t wait to share it with Indian audiences," he added.

“All We Imagine as Light”, a Malayalam-Hindi feature, is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend.

One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town with their friend Parvati where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the official plotline.

The film will be available in all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvantanapuram and Kolkata.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.