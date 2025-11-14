Peacock cancels 'Poker Face' after two seasons

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) The streaming platform Peacock has cancelled its crime comedy-drama "Poker Face", headlined by Natasha Lyonne, after two seasons.

Inspired by mystery-of-the-week series like "Columbo", the show was created by Rian Johnson and debuted in 2021.

In the show, the "Russian Doll" fame Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a woman who can detect lies as she starts solving murders travelling across the country (US).

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the producers are aiming for a new version of "Poker Face" with "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage taking over for Lyonne in the lead role. Lyonne would stay on the series as an executive producer, while Johnson would remain a writer and director. "We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our ‘Poker Face’ and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway," Johnson and Lyonne said in a statement.

Throughout its run, the series earned six Emmy nominations across its two seasons, winning one for Judith Light's guest role. The series is produced by MRC and T-Street.