‘Peaky Blinders’ to return with new generation of Shelbys; two new shows to stream on BBC, Netflix

London, Oct 3 (PTI) Popular British crime drama series “Peaky Blinders” is set to return with two new chapters, featuring a new generation of the Shelby family, creator and writer Steven Knight has announced.

The projects, to be produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama, will be filmed at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham, the city where the story is rooted, according to a BBC press release.

The shows will premiere on BBC One and stream globally on Netflix.

Set in Britain in 1953, the story picks up after the devastation of World War II as Birmingham rebuilds itself “out of concrete and steel.” Against this backdrop, the Shelby family finds itself at the centre of a bloody contest for control of the city’s massive reconstruction project.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride,” Knight said in a statement.

BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt called the series “game-changing” and one of the broadcaster’s most-loved shows.

“Steven has worked his magic once again and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham,” she said.

Each of the two new series will comprise six one-hour episodes.

“Peaky Blinders", which ran for six seasons, charted the rise of the Shelby gang led by Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, from street bookmakers in post-World War I Birmingham to feared political and business figures. The show became a global phenomenon, blending gritty period drama with a stylised modern aesthetic.

A feature film continuation of the story, with Murphy reprising his role as Shelby, is currently in the works and will be produced by Garrison Drama.

Executive producers include Murphy, Knight, Karen Wilson and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan and Danielle Scott Haughton for the BBC, and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley for Netflix.