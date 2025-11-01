'Peddi' makers release first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming Telugu film "Peddi" have unveiled the first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday.

Headlined by Ram Charan, the film also has Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma.

It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also marks the second Telugu film for Kapoor after "Devara".

"Peddi" will release in worldwide theatres on March 27, 2026.

The post was shared on the film's official Instagram handle on Saturday, featuring Kapoor, who will essay the role of Achiyyamma.

"Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous @Janhvikapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.MEGA POWERSTAR," read the caption.

“Peddi” is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Kapoor's latest work is "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", which released in theatres on October 2. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film featured Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra.