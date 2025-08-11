Pedro Pascal circling 'Behemoth' from 'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (PTI) Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to star in "Behemoth", an upcoming musical drama movie from writer-director Tony Gilroy.

While plot details remain under wraps, Gilroy earlier revealed that the story centres on a cellist, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The project is set up at Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures.

Gilroy, known for movies such as "Michael Clayton" and "Duplicity" as well as the critically-acclaimed "Star Wars" spinoff show "Andor", will produce the film alongside Sanne Wohlenberg.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin this fall in Los Angeles, with release plans to be announced later.

Pascal is fresh off a stellar summer. He recently starred in filmmaker Celine Song’s "Materialists", Ari Aster’s "Eddington", and Marvel’s "Fantastic Four: First Steps".

All three films earned widespread critical acclaim, with "Materialists" marking A24’s third-highest opening ever and "Fantastic Four: First Steps" delivering Marvel’s biggest box-office debut of 2025.

He also featured in season two of HBO’s "The Last of Us", which earned him an Emmy nomination for lead actor.

Pascal will be next seen in "Avengers: Doomsday", which will premiere in 2026 and also reprise his role as Din Djarin in "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu". PTI RB RB