Pedro Pascal in talks to lead Todd Haynes' gay romance movie 'De Noche'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker Todd Haynes' upcoming same-sex drama "De Noche".

The news comes a year after Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix's sudden departure from the film led to the project's cancellation.

If the deal is finalised, Pascal would star opposite Danny Ramirez in the movie, according to American news outlet Variety.

The two actors will play a corrupt cop and his younger lover as they flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

Last year, Phoenix dropped out of the gay drama film just five days before filming was set to begin in Guadalajara.

A source close to the production told the outlet that the "Joker" actor got "cold feet" over the project, for which he had developed the screenplay with Haynes and Jon Raymond. The film was intended to receive an NC-17 rating due to its graphic sex scenes.

During the press tour for his 2023 Netflix film "May December", Haynes told IndieWire that Phoenix was the driving force behind the project.

"The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin. It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process," the filmmaker had said.

"De Noche" will be produced by Killer Films and is backed by sales agent M2K Film.

Pascal had a packed year as he earned a second Emmy nod for his work on season two of HBO’s “The Last of Us”. He also headlined three big titles -- Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”, A24’s “Materialists” and “Eddington”, directed by filmmaker Ari Aster.

Pascal will next reprise his role of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and also return as the Mandalorian in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie "The Mandalorian and Grogu”.