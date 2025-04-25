Pedro Pascal slams J K Rowling for anti-trans rhetoric, calls her a ‘heinous loser'

Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has criticised "Harry Potter" author J K Rowling for her anti-trans views, calling her a "heinous loser".

Rowling, who has often been in headlines for her stance on women’s rights issues, has been actively posting on social media since the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom’s landmark ruling last week that trans women should not be recognised as women and that “sex” should legally mean biological sex.

Pascal, who currently features in HBO series "The Last of Us", commented on an Instagram video by a user who argued that Rowling has been "reveling" in the UK Supreme Court's ruling against trans women.

"Awful disgusting s*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior (sic)," he wrote.

After the supreme court ruling, Rowling had posted a photo of her smoking a cigar and having a drink. She captioned it, "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.” In another post, she had a message for her critics: “I get the same royalties whether you read (my books) or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!” Pascal has been a vocal supporter of the trans community. He is the brother of trans actress Lux.

In an Esquire interview from 2023, Pascal said his sister has "always been one of the most powerful people and personalities" he has ever known.

"My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me," he said. PTI RB BK BK