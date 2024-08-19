Penn Badgley wraps shooting for 'You' season 5

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) Actor Penn Badgley has completed shooting for the fifth and final season of his psychological thriller series "You".

The show is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The 37-year-old announced the wrap on “You” in a TikTok trend that recreated the trend first originated by content creator Jools Lebron, whose instructional video on how to show up to work in a “respectful” and “modest” manner. From the White House team to Jennifer Lopez, everyone is hooked to the trend.

“See how I show up to work? Very demure, very mindful,” Badgley begins in the video, mimicking Lebron.

“I don’t really do too much when I’m at work. I’m very mindful. Playing a romantic icon for five seasons, I’m very modest, I’m very mindful,” he says just as a still of his character screaming in a glass cage pops up.

The first season of “You”, which debuted in 2018, was set in New York City, before shifting to Los Angeles for the sophomore chapter (2019) and then to San Francisco's suburb of Madre Linda for season three (2021).

The show's fourth season, which was set in London and split into two parts, premiered on Netflix in 2023. At the end of the fourth season, Goldberg returns to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews and Madeline Brewer also round out the cast of the fifth and last season.