People I trusted walked away: Celina Jaitly opens up after filing domestic violence case

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor Celina Jaitly, who has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local court here alleging abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag, on Tuesday said she never thought she will be left alone in “the middle of the strongest and most turbulent storm”.

Jaitly’s brother (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been in detention in the middle east since 2024 and the actor has appealed the government to help her in getting him back. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor said she will continue to fight all the obstacles. She hashtagged the post as “courage”, “divorce”.

"In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me," she wrote.

"Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence,” the actor added.

Jaitly said as a soldier’s daughter who has been raised on courage , discipline and grit, she will continue to fight.

"My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me...As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements," she concluded.

The former Miss India, who starred in movies like “Apna Sapna Money Money”, “No Entry” and “Janasheen”, got married to Haag in in September 2010 and the couple has three children together.

In her complaint, the actor also listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse.

The plea further stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year.

Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance.

She has also sought access to her three children, who are presently living with their father in Austria. PTI ATR ATR BK BK BK