People will choose theatres over OTT in the long run: director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) "Ground Zero" director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar says OTT releases have impacted theatrical business but people will eventually go back to cinema screens.

The director, also known for movies such as "Bucket List", "Chhatriwali" and "Ajinkya", said nothing compares to watching films in a movie theatre.

"We have to accept that people are aware of OTT and definitely watching a film in your house is comfortable... And there are multiple people who are opting for that. It has definitely impacted the theatre business.

"But in the longer run, it will change again because the experience that we get in theatres is nowhere compared to what we get on OTT. It is a phase when people are opting for OTT but eventually they will go back to cinemas," Deoskar told PTI.

The director's new film "Ground Zero", featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, released in theatres in April this year.

Asked if Hashmi was the first choice for the project, the director said he has always tried to cast people against their popular image.

"When you do this odd casting, there's some sort of novelty that you are bringing to the table and Emraan is such a fine actor. He has already proven in other films that he can raise the bar to a different level. Though he is known for his romantic roles, as an actor he can bring much more to the table." Deoskar said his biggest learning while making the movie was that one needs to understand the subject emotionally and logically.

"I am improving my craft, I am improving my technical knowledge, but more than this is what I feel as a filmmaker. You need to understand the subject emotionally and also logically. I have learnt on my way that when you look at a story, it is not only from the point of view of making it a commercial film. Emotions are the most important thing," he said.

Deoskar is happy with the way people have connected with the story of "Ground Zero".

"The film that I wanted to make and the impact I wanted to have on the audience, I have actually been able to do that. People like that the film is not over the top." Also starring Sai Tamhankar, "Ground Zero" released on April 25.It is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. PTI ATR BK BK