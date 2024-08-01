People will get to see a different side of me in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Varun Dhawan

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday credited directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for giving him a chance to explore a nuanced character in "Citadel: Honey Bunny".

Dhawan plays Bunny in his streaming debut opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey. The story is the India chapter of Prime Video's global series "Citadel", starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. "Raj & DK are such wonderful directors. I had a good time learning from them and being directed by them. People will get to see a different side of mine, which I don't think I've gone into since 'Badlapur'. I got a chance now. They've pushed me into a corner to get that performance, I'm glad it happened," Dhawan told reporters here at the teaser launch event of the show.

"Badlapur", the 2015 movie by Sriram Raghavan, saw the actor playing the role of a husband who becomes the monster he is chasing as he tries to avenge the death of his wife and child. The film was a major milestone in Dhawan's career.

Asked about his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, being concerned about how playing a dark character affected him, the actor said he has learned to switch off from his performances now.

"With my dad, it was just that he didn't like how my personality had become post 'Badlapur'. He likes to see me in a certain way, always. But when this came about, and I've matured so much since then, he knows that I can handle all these things.

"He was talking as a parent, that's David Dhawan, the parent. But he was so excited that I was working with Raj & DK because he has loved their work in the past so much. So, he is more excited about it." The actor also revealed that Raj & DK told him not to take up any other project while while he was shooting for "Citadel: Honey Bunny".

"When you work with directors like Raj & DK, they are concerned whether you are starting another film or ad. When I went on board for it (show), they had strictly told me, 'If you're doing this, you cannot do another film or shoot ads because this is your look, you'll be only this'," Dhawan said.

Working on a long-format show was a creatively enriching experience for the Bollywood star as it gave him more time to be in the character. "I enjoyed (it) a little more because I got to be in the character of Bunny for a longer period of time. When you get so much time, the arc of the character comes out better.

"Like, how in real life, you want people to understand you and not misunderstand you but the meeting time is so less that they misunderstand you. In this show, people will, hopefully, understand my character. There are moments that you can express well," he said.

As the makers unveiled the teaser of "Citadel: Honey Bunny", Dhawan teased his fans saying there are a lot of interesting things in store but Raj & DK were being miserly in divulging details.

Dhawan said preparing for the action sequences was challenging but his co-star Ruth Prabhu, who was battling a health crisis while working on the show, inspired him to give his best. Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis in 2022 and took a break from acting after the show.

Lauding the south star for her commitment and determination, Dhawan said she has inspired everyone on the show to give their best.

"My preparation for stunts was very easy compared to Samantha's because it's in the public knowledge what she was battling when she got on this show. I would think it's hard when I just started rehearsing, and I was like, 'Raj & DK, are making me do this'.

"But when I saw the work ethic this girl had and what she was battling, that really inspired me. I've never been on a shoot or a creative process where I'm seeing a co-actor go through something. You learn so much about human beings in general battling something and then winning." "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is set to release on November 7 on Prime Video. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by AGBO, the production company run by the Russo Brothers' -- directors Anthony and Joe Russo.