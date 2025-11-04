Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell to feature in 'That Time We Met'

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Hollywood actors Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell will star in the upcoming cosmic romantic comedy "That Time We Met".

Directed by Nick Lieberman of "Theater Camp" fame, the film will center around two youngsters (Davidson and Purnell) who have a disastrous first date but are informed that their future unborn child is destined to save the world, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Davidson broke out with "Saturday Night Live" and went on to star in films such as "The King of Staten Island" and "The Home". Purnell is known for her roles in "Yellowjackets", "Fallout" and "Sweetpea".

Penned by Mitchell Winkie, "That Time We Met" is being produced by Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Katie McNicol of Marc Platt Productions, and Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher for Gramercy Park Media. Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano are executive producing.

Davidson will also appear in the upcoming films "How to Rob a Bank" and "Wizards!" while Purnell will feature in films "The Scurry" and "Hot Ted". PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR