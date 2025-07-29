Pilou Asbaek to star in 'Blood on Snow'

Los Angeles, Jul 29 (PTI) Danish actor Pilou Asbaek, best known for "Game of Thrones", will feature alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the indie film adaptation of Jo Nesbo's 2015 crime thriller novel "Blood on Snow".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the plot centers around hit man Olav (Taylor-Johnson), who falls in love with his mob boss’ wife after being hired to kill her.

Asbaek called working in the film as an "incredible experience". "Being part of Blood on Snow has been an incredible experience. The team, cast, and crew are exceptional, and I’m proud to be involved in a project that has so much heart. I can’t wait for audiences to see it," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

The details of Asbaek's role are being kept under wraps.

"Blood on Snow" is directed by Fukunaga, whose credits include "True Detective" and "No Time to Die". The script is written by Nesbo and Ben Power.

It is produced by Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer for Department M, alongside Fukunaga, Nesbo, Tracey Seaward, Niclas Salomonsson, Youtchi von Lintel and Dean Baker.

Production on the film began earlier this year in Latvia.