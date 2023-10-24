Pop star Pink says she nearly died after overdose at age 16

Los Angeles: Reflecting on the challenges she faced during her teenage years, pop star Pink says she was "off the rails" and even got into drugs.

The singer opened up about her struggles in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes.

"I was a punk. I had a mouth. I had a chip on my shoulder. Basically, I grew up in a house where every day my parents were screaming at each other, throwing things, hated each other. And then I got into drugs. I was selling drugs. And then I was kicked out of the house. I dropped out of high school. I was off the rails," Pink said.

The "Turbulence" singer recalled a near-fatal incident that occurred when she was 16 and how it served as a wake-up call.

"Thanksgiving of 1995 I was at a rave, and I overdosed. I was on ecstasy, angel dust, crystal, all kinds of things. And then I was out. Done. Too much."

The musician, who shares daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart, said a lot has changed for her since she started out her music career in 2000.

"My dressing room used to be like whiskey and cigarettes. Then it was ball pits and stuffed animals," Pink said.