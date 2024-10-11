Piyush Mishra to embark on 'UdanKhatola' tour with band Ballimaaraan

New Delhi: Actor, thespian and songwriter Piyush Mishra is set to embark on an international music tour with his acclaimed band Ballimaaraan.

Titled 'UdanKhatola', the tour will span over 15 cities across India, beginning from November 9 in Kolkata and culminating with the release of his first-ever album of the same name, a press release said.

Mishra will make stops at cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Thane, Raipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kanpur among others.

Besides India, the tour will also travel to three other countries -- the US, the UK and Canada.

In a statement, Mishra said the band had performed almost 20 shows across India, along with an additional 12 shows abroad last year.

The goal with the 'UdanKhatola' tour is to reach new audiences in cities that are yet to experience the magic of their live performances, he added.

“I was surprised to see how the audience responded to my songs, written decades ago, and yet they still resonate with people today. Our shows attract a wide audience, from 20- year-olds to 60-year-olds.

"That’s why we couldn’t resist planning this extensive 'UdanKhatola' tour, reaching places where we haven’t performed before and giving more people the chance to experience Ballimaaraan live,” Mishra said.

The tour is curated by Rahul Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Tamboo Entertainment. It is produced in collaboration with Thinking Hats.

Gandhi said there will be a special 'Entourage Tour Bus' -- ferrying Piyush Mishra and his closest friends -- which will be a "moving hub for spontaneous jam sessions, intimate conversations, and stories that shaped their journeys”.

"The name of this tour is itself an ode to Piyush Mishra and his genius mind, which is always restless, a flying machine, soaring freely through the realms of life. It reflects his insatiable thirst for exploration and constant endeavour to experiment with his craft.

"This tour is a manifestation of that flight - a journey through his thoughts, memories, and craft," Gandhi said.