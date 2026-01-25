Playboi Carti, Yungblud deliver electrifying performances on day one of Lollapalooza 2026

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The first day of Lollapalooza India 2026 was nothing short of electric as hip-hop sensation Playboi Carti and British singer Yungblud took over the stage, delivering high-energy performances.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate their favourite artists at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday and were seen cheering loudly, singing and swaying along.

The most anticipated act of the evening was of Carti, who was joined by members of his Opium collective, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, as together they captivated the audience by performing on tracks such as "FE!N", "Pop Out", "Timeless" and "If Looks Could Kill", among others.

“India, are you ready? I want to see everybody move,” Carti said.

In his debut India show, Yungblud also left a lasting impression as he performed "Zombie" and "Hello Heaven", and expressed gratitude to the huge crowd that gathered to see him perform.

“The love feels unreal. I promise I’ll keep coming back,” he said, and later pulled a fan onstage to shred guitar.

Known for high-energy punk rock, Yungblud brought an emotional moment to the performance, paying tribute to his mentor, the legendary English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away the previous year.

As he closed his set with "Changes", Yungblud couldn’t hold back his tears, moving many in the audience.

The day also featured remarkable performances from other artists, including Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze, who struck a chord with his poignant piano ballad, "Shinunoga E-Wa".

The electronic magic of Knock2 brought a lively energy with festival edits of "Dashstar", Canadian band Mother Mother also ignited the crowd, leading sing-alongs with their catchy hit "Hayloft".

The festival also saw participation of Indian artists like singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari and The Ghalat Family (the Hindi rock project of Tewari formed in 2009), performing on "Gehraiyaan", and Bangalore's contemporary folk-rock group Gauley Bhai, enchanting listeners with "Sanglanga Dooby".

Excitement is soaring high among music aficionados about Linkin Park’s concert, which is scheduled to be a two-hour gig from 7:55 PM to 9:55 PM on Sunday evening.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, spearheads Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. PTI KKP ATR ATR