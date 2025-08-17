Playing villain is so much fun: Piper Perabo

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (PTI) "Covert Affairs" star Piper Perabo says essaying a negative character in spy thriller series "Butterfly" has been a "fun and relaxing" experience for her.

Perabo portrayed the role of Juno, the evil head of a private intelligence corporation in South Korea, in the Prime Video series. Also starring Daniel Dae Kim, the series made its debut on the streamer on August 13.

"Playing the villain is so much fun...I think the villains in Hollywood keep that secret to themselves so that they don’t have to give up the great parts," the 48-year-old actor told Variety in an interview.

"I think it’s so relaxing. The getaway car pulls up to you, there’s no running. You have an endless supply of weapons. It’s very relaxing," she added.

Directed by Kim Jin-min, Jann Turner, and Kitao Sakurai, the series comprised six episodes and got mixed responses from the audience.

It is based on the graphic novel series of the same name, and follows David (Kim), Juno’s former partner, who comes out of hiding to save his daughter, Rebecca (portrayed by Reina Hardesty).

The back story follows David leaving Rebecca in Juno’s care nine years earlier, after one of his missions goes wrong and he has no option but to fake his death.

Speaking of character, Perabo said, "I like how clear Juno's sense of purpose is." "I always think of her like when you were a kid and you're on the athletic fields and there's this parent on the sidelines who's screaming at their kid and just humiliating them and pushing them. That's who I think Juno is," she added.