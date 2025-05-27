'Plot for 'Top Gun 3' is already in the bag' says Christopher McQuarrie

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator of action star Tom Cruise, says the plot for the next "Top Gun" movie is "already in the bag." McQuarrie, whose recent directorial is "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" starring Cruise, was asked if the plot for "Top Gun 3" was harder to crack compared to the previous installment, which he denied.

"No, it's already in the bag. I already know what it is. It wasn't hard," he said at Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from as you walk into the room, going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And Ehren Kruger pitched something, and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack," he added.

The first "Top Gun" film released in 1986 and was directed by Tony Scott. The next installment, titled "Top Gun: Maverick", came out in 2022 and was directed by Joseph Kosinski.

McQuarrie served as the co-writer and a producer in the second film. Both installments had Cruise in the lead.

"It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action (or) the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things, it’s the emotion," McQuarrie concluded.

Earlier this month, Cruise shared that the makers are discussing the sequels for his films "Days of Thunder" and "Top Gun: Maverick".

McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and released in Indian theatres on May 17. It also featured Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff alongside Cruise.