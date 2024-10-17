Plot to kill Salman Khan: Navi Mumbai police nab man from Haryana

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended an accused wanted in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

The accused, Sukha, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana, the official said on Wednesday.

He will be produced before a court on Thursday after being brought to Navi Mumbai, the police said.

In June this year, police claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The development followed a firing outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai in April 2024.

Khan earlier this year told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his residence with the intention to kill him and his family members.

The actor’s statement is part of the charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in a court here in connection with the incident.

Two unidentified persons tried to trespass into his farmhouse near Panvel using fake identities in January 2024, the actor had noted.

In 2022, a threat letter was found on a bench opposite his building, while in March 2023, they received an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Khan had told police.

According to police, Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Khan's movements as part of efforts to conduct recce at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and film shooting locations.

Following specific information about the plot to kill Khan, a case was registered against several persons at Panvel Town police station on April 24. PTI DC KRK GK