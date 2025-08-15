PM Modi congratulates Rajinikanth on completing 50 'glorious' years in cinema

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated actor Rajinikanth, whose highly-anticipated movie "Coolie" was released a day before, on completing 50 "glorious" years in the world of cinema.

"His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the prime minister posted on X. Rajinikanth (74), arguably the most enduring and successful commercial star of Tamil cinema, enjoys a cult following with a pan-India fan base. PTI KR ARI