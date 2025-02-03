PM Modi hails Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon on winning Grammy

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon for winning the Grammy award and said it is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it.

Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album "Triveni" in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course, music!" Modi said in a post on X.

"It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people," he said.

"I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023," the prime minister added.

Tandon, also a global business leader and the elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. PTI ASK RC