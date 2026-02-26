PM Modi meets 'Fauda' team in Israel

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the cast and crew of hit Israeli espionage show "Fauda" here and shared a selfie on social media.

Modi, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country, shared the photo with the "Fauda" team on X. "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda" the prime minister wrote.

The photo featured PM Modi along with "Fauda" creators Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, actors Laetitia Eido, Doron Ben-David and others.

"Fauda" is an action thriller series and follows Doron Kavillio, played by Raz, an undercover Israeli operative who pursues high-value targets in the West Bank and Gaza. The show started in 2015, debuting on Israeli network Yes Oh and became a global phenomenon after it began streaming on Netflix.

It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017. PTI RB RB BK BK