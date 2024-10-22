POCSO case: Mumbai cops ask Ekta Kapoor and her mother to appear for questioning on Thursday

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have been asked to appear before Mumbai Police on October 24 in connection with a POCSO case registered against them over the alleged obscene portrayal of minor girls during a web series, an official said.

A case was registered against the mother-daughter duo last week on a court's order and a notice had been issued to them to face the investigation. They were asked to appear before the police on Thursday, the official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against Ekta, Shobha, and Balaji Telefilms Limited in connection with the alleged streaming of inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series "Gandii Baat". The case is related to the season 6 of the web series.

Apart from the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, they are booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complainant, who is a resident of Borivli in Mumbai, obscene scenes of minor girls were streamed between February and April 2021 in one of the episodes, the official said.

The controversial episode is currently not streaming on the ALT Balaji app, he added. PTI ZA NSK