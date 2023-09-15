Pokémon GO launched in Hindi; characters to be renamed

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Popular mobile gaming application Pokémon GO is now available in Hindi as The Pokémon Company and developer Niantic added Hindi language support to the game.

TPC (The Pokemon Company) has decided to strengthen its commitment to the India market by renaming 800-plus Pokémon characters in Hindi, making Pokémon even more relatable for Indian fans, the company said in a statement.

Pokémon is a Japanese video game which has expanded to trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events, and the Pokémon Center, gaining popularity among anime lovers and children worldwide.

TPC Chief Operating Officer Takato Utsunomiya said, "Pokémon's appeal has transcended generations and cultures making it a worldwide phenomenon bringing people together through the joy of play and discovery.

"India is one of our key markets. We believe the localization into Hindi marks the starting point of a long journey to come. We aim to firmly establish ourselves in India with our long-term vision and hope to further enrich the Pokémon world hand-in-hand with the Pokémon fan community." TPC and Niantic came together in 2016 to make the experience of catching Pokémon realistic and relatable using AR and placing exclusive Pokémon in various locations, inspiring people to explore more and join a community of global fans.

Niantic VP for Emerging Markets Omar Tellez said: "The addition of Hindi language support is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment towards India and its rapidly increasing gaming audience. Since the launch of the game in 2016, we have added over five lakh Pokéstops across India and the company also has been organising several on-ground activations. We are certain that this step by us with The Pokémon Company will further help us in widening our audience base in the country." To increase accessibility for the "Trainers" of the Pokemon characters, the name given to players, Pokémon GO has also restructured the pricing for coin bundles on the Google Play and Apple Stores and introduced an exclusive coin bonus for the Pokémon GO Web Store. PTI GRJ HVA