Poland spotlight country of 31st Kolkata film fest

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Poland will be the spotlight country of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), scheduled to be held from November 6 to 13.

A KIFF official said on Tuesday that there will be five categories focussed on Poland.

"As the spotlight country of the 31st KIFF, there will be contemporary Polish films, classic works by renowned Polish directors and a centenary tribute to legendary director Wojciech Jerzy, who was born in 1925 and died in 2000. Also, animation films from the European nation and films focussing on Indo-Polish ties would be showcased," he said.

Apart from the spotlight country, films in other categories would also be screened, including international competition on moving images, competition on Indian languages, Asian select, Bengali panorama, national competition on documentary, national competition on short fiction.

The total number of films to be screened and the number of films in each category will be officially announced soon. PTI SUS ACD