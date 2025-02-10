Police complaint against comedy show makers, influencer Allahbadia for 'obscene' content

Mumbai: A BJP functionary on Monday lodged a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of a YouTube reality comedy show over alleged use of abusive language and vulgar content, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said an inquiry was underway on the complaint.

No case has been registered so far.

Notably, popular social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia has been trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering-on offensive content.

Allahbadia on Monday apologised for his remarks, which led to many calling out for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech.

Allahbadia was one of the online content creators who last year received a National Creators Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. In the past, the podcaster partnered with the Digital India Corporation to interview a series of Cabinet Ministers.

BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, in his complaint to Khar police in Mumbai, named Raina, Allahbadia, and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, among others, accusing them of using derogatory language on the show, an official said.

He has submitted a video in a pen drive along with the written complaint, the official said.

Pandey has demanded action in the matter and alleged that the show promotes abusive language, vulgarity and nudity, which negatively impacts the youth and goes against the Indian cultural values, as per the police.

CM Fadnavis said though he hasn't seen the clip in question, he cautioned people about crossing limits of the freedom of speech.

"Everyone has the freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, it is absolutely wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters here on Monday.

"I have been informed that he has used very vulgar language, which is absolutely wrong," he added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Allahbadia's language was filthy.

"A case should be filed against him (Allahbadia), and action must be taken. The words used against parents (in the show) are insulting. Such shows should be stopped. What message is being conveyed to children and the next generation?" Wadettiwar said.

As a father, hearing this was distressing, he added.

Noting that Allahbadia had received an award from Prime Minister Modi, Wadettiwar said the PM should think twice before honouring such people in future, as it encourages them.

Allahbadia -- who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -- became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" gained traction.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny.

"Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

"Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

The social media influencer, who has been criticised for setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.