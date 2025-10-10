Political identity won’t dictate film casting: TMC MP-actor Dev

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Bengali actor and TMC MP Dev on Thursday said his political affiliation will never influence his creative decisions in films, including the casting of actors associated with rival parties.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a special screening of his latest release 'Raghu Dakat', Dev responded to recent criticism by TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh over his decision to cast BJP-affiliated actors in his projects.

"So far as casting is concerned, I don’t consider anyone’s political identity—whether they are from BJP, TMC, CPI(M), or Congress. I never have, and never will. Film is a separate space for me," Dev told reporters.

His remarks come amidst a row in the Bengali film industry following the release of four major films during the Durga Puja season — Raghu Dakat, Raktabeej-2, Debi Choudhurani, and Joto Kando Kolkatatei. Disputes emerged over screen distribution and prime-time slots in both multiplexes and single screens.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who also debuted in an yet-to-be-released film by Arindam Sil, publicly questioned in a Facebook post about an "influential" person's role in allegedly securing a disproportionate number of prime-time shows for one particular film.

The allegation, was however denied by Dev and producers who maintained all the four films had got prime time slots.

While Ghosh had made oblique comments against Dev and his alleged bid to influence the distribution of films, owners of several single screens and distributor Satadeep Saha denied such charges, asserting a film's box office appeal and audience pull remained the sole deciding factor.

Ghosh's party colleague and minister-actor-director Bratya Basu sided with Ghosh, describing Dev as a good, popular actor, but not belonging to superstardom.

"Dev is not a superstar. He is a good actor who enjoys popularity," Basu had told reporters.

Ghosh had also questioned Dev's decision to rope in actors associated with BJP in his projects.

"While a filmmaker has creative liberty, those elected on our party’s ticket should consider the nature of attacks made against our party by these actors, particularly during incidents like the RG Kar agitation," he added.

BJP leader and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty shared screen space with Dev in Projapoti, while versatile actor-BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh was his co-star in 'Dhumketu' and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP and celebrated actor Roopa Ganguly also essayed a key role in 'Raghu Dakat'.

"I don't know why Kunal da is saying such things, he had taken my interview in past as a journalist. I have respect for him and others. We have good relations," Dev said when asked about the continuing criticism before a special screening on Thursday evening.

The actor-producer also announced that the sequel 'Projapoti 2', featuring Mithun Chakraborty, is slated for release in December.

On Raghu Dakat, which has been running to packed theatres since its release on September 25, Dev said the film was made on a grand scale to deliver a mass-oriented experience to Bengali audiences, akin to mainstream pan-India hits like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Kantara'. PTI SUS MNB