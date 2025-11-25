Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the heart of Maharashtra, where the golden crust of 'puran poli' carries the fragrance of home and tradition, memories of Dharmendra linger - rich and timeless, much like the delicacy he adored.

The legendary “He-Man of Bollywood,” whose screen presence was as robust as his off-screen humility, had a weakness for the sweet, ghee-soaked delicacy.

And it was this very love for 'puran poli' that once became the centrepiece of a political drama—an orchestrated delay that revealed not only the actor’s love for the delicacy but also his grace in the face of the circumstances.

Following Dharmendra's demise on Monday, Shrikant Joshi, a former MLC from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in a social media post, recalled the day he was tasked with keeping the actor, then a BJP MP from Bikaner, from leaving the town too soon.

It was a tale of political manoeuvring disguised as hospitality, where puran poli became the unlikely hero of the day.

What began as a morning with a breakfast spread of sabudana khichdi, poha, and aloo paratha unfolded into a tale of laughter, photographs, and the irresistible lure of puran poli—a dish that melted the actor’s heart and, quite conveniently, stretched the clock.

Dharmendra was scheduled to attend a prize distribution ceremony at Khamgaon in Buldhana district, about 200 km away, as the chief guest.

But Pandurang Fundkar, then BJP state president, popularly known as Bhausaheb, had other plans. He instructed Joshi to delay Dharmendra’s departure from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (then known as Aurangabad) until noon, ensuring the actor’s arrival aligned with the event’s schedule.

To assist Joshi in this unusual mission, Fundkar sent Vasant Davkhare, the then deputy chairperson of the legislative council. Together, they were entrusted with the task of keeping Dharmendra occupied without him suspecting the orchestration.

When Joshi received Dharmendra at the airport, he was struck by the actor’s towering presence—handsome, sturdy, and radiating the charisma that had made him a household name. At Joshi’s home, his wife Kiran had prepared a lavish spread: sabudana khichdi, aloo paratha, poha, and bread omelette.

Dharmendra, ever gracious, praised each dish. "Chatting with my family, my wife and two daughters, Dharmendra ji was tireless in praising the dishes and the person who made them. It was nine o'clock when he finished his breakfast," Joshi recalled, as three hours still needed to be filled.

It was then that Kiran suggested serving puran poli. Dharmendra’s eyes lit up. “Puran poli is my weak point. I will definitely eat it,” the actor reportedly said.

The words set off a flurry of activity in the household. Plates of the sweet delicacy were prepared, and Dharmendra relished them with joy.

The dish did more than satisfy his appetite - it bought precious time.

As the morning wore on, journalists arrived, eager for photographs. The actor obliged without hesitation, posing with Joshi’s family and others who gathered. “Why not? We will definitely take photos with everyone,” he said, reflecting the humility that defined him.

Finally, Joshi confessed the truth that the elaborate hospitality had been a deliberate attempt to delay his departure.

Dharmendra’s response was not anger but wisdom. With a gentle smile, he said, “When I stepped into politics, I understood that my life was no longer my personal life; it belonged to the common people. And you are also doing all this for the public, aren’t you? So, how can I be angry with you people?”

For Joshi, the moment was transformative. He realised that true heroism lay not in cinematic grandeur but in humility, patience, and the ability to value others.

"My perception of a hero in films was wrong. I realised that heroes are also very hardworking and value others," he added.