Pollution dip brings film shoots back to Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Film shoots return to the national capital as pollution levels eased with the receding winter. Authorities have received five applications on film shoots in January and February after getting none in December when air quality was "severe".

The applications were received under the Delhi Film Policy by the city's tourism department, with one project already beginning its shoot in the capital, an official told PTI.

Kartik Aaryan and Shreelila starrer Naagzilla received approval to shoot in key locations that include Connaught Place, parts of Delhi Metro Blue Line, Paharganj and stretches near Laxmi Nagar, he said.

Other applications also list similar locations such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, and metro stations, the official added.

He also said Delhi is set to host its own film festival on March 25.

According to official, no applications were received in December, while three proposals came in between October and November. Prior to that, around 15 applications have been filed in total.

To attract more productions and promote the film policy, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been participating in international and domestic industry events, including the Berlin Film Festival and WAVES, he mentioned.

Launched in 2022, the Delhi Film Policy offers a single-window clearance system that promises approvals for film shoots within 15 days, with DTTDC acting as it's nodal agency.

The Delhi government had allocated Rs 3.01 crore last year for implementing the policy. Official said over 20 applications are expected to be received through the e-film clearance portal this year.

DTTDC also said efforts are underway to develop the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) segment, including plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a regional centre of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Delhi.

Steps are also being planned to link Delhi's e-film clearance system with the ministry's India Cine Hub, alongside upgrading manpower and maintenance systems. Publicity material will be rolled out to raise awareness about the film policy, he added.