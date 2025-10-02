Pom Klementieff, Adam Copeland to feature in 'The Beekeeper 2'

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) Hollywood actors Pom Klementieff and Adam Copeland have joined the star cast of the upcoming film, "The Beekeeper 2".

Klementieff is best known for her roles in "Mission: Impossible" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" while Copeland is known for starring in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the roles of the actors are being kept under wraps.

The film is a sequel to the 2024 release "The Beekeeper", featuring Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson and Minnie Driver.

It was directed by David Ayer and revolved around a former government assassin who comes out of retirement in a quest for vengeance. The film emerged as a box office hit last year, grossing USD 162 million worldwide.

"The Beekeeper 2" is directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, who penned the first film.

Besides Klementieff and Copeland, it will also feature Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave who will reprise their roles as well as the new addition of actor Yara Shahidi.

The film is distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios and produced and financed by Miramax. Producers include Statham through his Punch Palace Productions banner, Chris Long for Longshot Productions and Wimmer.