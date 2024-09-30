'Ponniyin Selvan Part - 2', 'Jawan', 'Animal' win top honours at IIFA Rocks 2024

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama "Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2", superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" bagged three awards each in technical categories at the 2024 IIFA Rocks here.

The awards ceremony, held on the third and final day of the 24th edition of IIFA Festival on Sunday, celebrated the best of technicians across languages.

Music maestro A R Rahman received the best background score award for “Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2”, with Ravi Varman winning the award for best cinematography (Tamil) and Thota Tharani earning recognition for best production design (Tamil) award for Ratnam's ambitious film.

"Jawan" registered wins in categories of best cinematography (G K Vishnu), sound mixing (Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey), and special effects (Shah Rukh’s company Red Chillies VFX).

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga won the best editing award for “Animal”. Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M were awarded best sound design honour and Harshavardhan Rameshwar received award for background score for Vanga's movie.

The best screenplay award was given to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti for their critically-acclaimed and hit film “12th Fail”.

Ishita Moitra won best dialogues film award for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and the trophy of best choreography went to Bosco–Caesar for “Pathaan”, also starring Shah Rukh.

IIFA Rocks ended on an electrifying note with the grand finale of the IIFA Festival 2024, which kickstarted on September 27.

Hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, IIFA Rocks featured enthralling performances by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Shilpa Rao, Honey Singh, and Iulia Vantur.

The evening kicked off with the legendary musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy rendering soulful compositions and high-energy renditions of their hit songs.

The trio, known for their work in films "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", were also honoured for completing their 30-year journey in Indian cinema.

Joining them was Rao, whose powerful vocals and versatility have made her one of the most sought-after playback singers in Indian cinema.

Singer Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur also captivated the audience with their performances.

IIFA Rocks paid homage to the trailblazers of Indian cinema, spotlighting the technical brilliance behind the scenes. The event recognised excellence in cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing, choreography, sound design, sound mixing, background score, and special effects (visual).

The IIFA Festival 2024 concluded on Sunday.