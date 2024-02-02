Poonam Pandey death: All you need to know about Cervical cancer, causes and treatment

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey died on Thursday due to cervical cancer, according to a statement shared by her manager on her official Instagram page.

Advertisment

The actor was diagnosed with the last stage of cervical cancer sometime back.

Advertisment

India currently accounts for a third of all global cervical cancer deaths, with about 1,32,000 new cases diagnosed annually, mostly in advanced stages.

India had more than 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and over 9.1 lakh deaths due to it, and breast cancer was the most common, according to the latest estimates of the disease's global burden by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cervical cancer cause

Advertisment

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The primary cause of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a sexually transmitted infection.

Prevention

The HPV vaccine proves highly effective in preventing infection with the most common types of HPV that lead to cervical cancer. It is currently recommended for both boys and girls before they embark on their sexual activity journey.

Advertisment

Treatment

In treating cervical cancer, surgical options like cone biopsy or hysterectomy target cancerous tissue, while Radiation Therapy uses high-dose radiation to eliminate cancer cells. Chemotherapy, involving drugs to kill or slow cancer cell growth, may be used alone or in combination with other treatments. These approaches showcase the multifaceted strategies in contemporary cancer care, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance treatment and outcomes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Budget 2024-25 speech in Parliament on February 1, announced that the government encouraged the vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 against cervical cancer.