Portugeuse film 'I'm Still Here' to open IFFK 2024

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) 'I’m Still Here' (Portugal), a 2024 political biographical drama film directed by Walter Salles will be the opening film of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning here on December 13.

The movie, a Brazil-France co-production, deals with the story of a mother and activist searching for her missing husband, a dissident politician during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

The festival will be officially inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function to be held at the Nisagandhi auditorium on December 13 evening, State Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Ann Hui, critically acclaimed actor-director from Hong Kong, will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award of the IFFK at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said.

A total of 177 films from 68 countries will be screened at the festival across various sections. In the international competition section, 14 films will vie for the top "Suvarna Chakoram" (Golden Pheasant) award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

The winner of the "Rajatha Chakoram" (Silver Pheasant) award will get Rs 4 lakh and the best debut director will fetch Rs 3 lakh as cash prize, the minister said. The director who wins the audience poll will get Rs 2 lakh and the best debut director from India Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Renowned French cinematographer Agnes Godard will be the chairperson of the five-member International Jury for the competition section.

A digital art exhibition featuring the contributions of legendary filmmakers, titled "Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute" will be held as part of the festival. The exhibition is being curated by noted director T K Rajeev Kumar, the minister said. PTI MVG MVG KH