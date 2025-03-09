Powerful role of cinema in women empowerment highlighted at Indian Film Festival in South Africa

Johannesburg, Mar 9 (PTI) The powerful role of women in cinema to promote nation building and women empowerment was highlighted during the Indian Film Festival South Africa 2025 (IFFSA) when ten awards were made to pioneers in the industry.

“In South Africa, women in cinema have not only broken barriers but have also woven narratives that speak to the soul of this nation and beyond. From directors to actresses, producers to writers; your work has elevated South African storytelling to global heights. Tonight, we honour stalwarts and torchbearers of the legacy (of veteran women freedom fighters) using the lens of cinema to illuminate truth, beauty and resilience,” Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said on Saturday while marking International Day of Women at the IFFSA.

Kumar said that in India, cinema has been a canvas for women to assert their agency and narrate stories of strength and struggle as he shared some of the award-winning films that have done this.

“In 1930, at a time when societal norms confined women to the margins, Devika Rani not only starred in films, but also co-founded Bombay Talkies, one of India’s earliest film studios. Her courage to step into the spotlight and behind the scenes paved the way for generations of women in Indian cinema,” Kumar said.

He also shared the iconic role of Nargis in ‘Mother India’, which became the first Indian movie to be nominated for an Oscar.

“It showcased the woman as an embodiment of the sacrifice and moral strength in the face of unimaginable hardship. Nargis’ character was not just of a mother but a symbol of a nation rebuilding itself – a theme that resonates deeply in South Africa’s journey of renewal and empowerment,” the diplomat said.

Kumar also shared the triumph of women in more recent films such as Priyanka Chopra playing boxer Mary Kom and the sleeper hit ‘Lapata Ladies’ about two rural women mixing up their husbands after their marriages.

Joining the nine South African women who were honoured on the night were Humile Mashatile, spouse of South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, as well as actress Kirti Kulhari, whose movie ‘Pink’ was screened at the three-day festival after the awards.

Mashatile lauded Indian cinema for the many movies created that highlight women.

“Indian cinema and the whole film industry are starting to change. Women no longer are just characters in stories. They are becoming the creators of stories that reflect their realities,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile said in her work with her foundation, she saw how the film industry could change lives for children growing up in rural areas like the one she comes from.

“Indian cinema has mastered the art of cultural preservation while evolving into a sophisticated global voice. The Indian film as well as the African movies that I watch truly inspire me,” she said.

Commenting on two of the seven movies being screened at the festival being dubbed into South Africa’s largest language, isiZulu, by Zee TV, Mashatile said she hoped to see South African movies dubbed into Hindi and subtitled into Tamil and Telugu for screening in India.

Kulhari spoke about the impact that ‘Pink’ made on her life.

“It’s a film that not only taught me the meaning of consent. The idea of what consent can mean was something that I understood during the filming of this film. It’s one of those rare films which has done great numbers at the box office and also been particularly acclaimed very strongly in the industry,” Kulhari said.

The South African women who were honoured alongside Kulhari at IFFSA for their significant contributions in the field of cinema and TV to restore and grow the Indian culture and heritage in India and South Africa through their body of work were Koo Govender, Katinka Heyns, Samantha Cowen, Six Nyamane, Krijay Govender, Bongi Malefo, Amanda Scholtz, Thando Thabethe and Zolani Mahala.