'Powerful storytelling': Meghalaya CM hails Dominic Megam Sangma for National Award

Shillong, Aug 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma for winning the National Award for the best feature film in Garo, for 'Rimdogittanga'.

Lauding Dominic's "powerful storytelling", Sangma said he has remained rooted in the richness of tribal heritage and way of life.

"Congratulations to Dominic Megam Sangma on winning Best Feature Film in Garo for 'Rimdogittanga (Rapture)' at the 71st National Film Awards!" he posted on X.

"Dominic has consistently captivated us with his powerful storytelling, rooted deeply in the richness of our tribal heritage and way of life. This latest recognition is a testament to his unique voice and vision. A heartfelt congratulations to him and his entire team on this well-earned and well-deserved success," he added.

'Rimdogittanga' has been widely acclaimed for its lyrical narrative and portrayal of Garo traditions and existential themes.

The director, an alumnus of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, has previously earned accolades for his films at national and international platforms.