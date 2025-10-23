New Delhi: Telugu superstar Prabhas announced his new film "Fauzi" on his 46th birthday on Thursday.

The "Baahubali" star shared the first look of the movie in an Instagram post.

Director Hanu Raghavpudi also shared the star's character poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu. Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here!".

"FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history," he added. The poster also had the tagline, "The battalion who fights alone".

The actor last appeared in the 2024 pan-Indian film "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone. In 2025, he appeared in a cameo in "Kannappa" and did the voiceover for "Mirai".

His next appearance will be in "The RajaSaab" which will release on January 9, 2026 and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Zarina Wahab.

The actor is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film "Spirit".