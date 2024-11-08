Prabhas, Hombale Films sign three-film deal

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Telugu cinema star Prabhas and production house Hombale Films on Friday announced a three-film partnership, which will begin with the upcoming sequel of their 2023 blockbuster "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire".

Advertisment

The makers, however, didn't reveal the titles of the other two films.

Hombale Films, also known for Kannada film franchises "KGF" and "Kantara", has dated the release of all three projects starting 2026 to 2028.

"We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world.

Advertisment

"This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2," the banner said in the statement.

"At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come," added Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur.

Prabhas will next be seen in "The Raja Saab". PTI RDS RDS RDS