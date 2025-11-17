Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi' to be made in two parts series

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Mythri Movie Makers announced their film "Fauzi", starring Prabhas, will be made in a two part series with the second film being a prequel.

The film marks Prabhas' first collaboration with the "Sita Ramam" and is set to be a fictionalised resetting of historical events, according to a press release.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi said the second instalment will "explore another dimension" and will have "plenty to explore from India's colonial past".

"We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension. There's abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. l've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally," Raghavapudi said in a statement.

"Fauzi" also marks Prabhas' return to the world of epic period dramas after SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali" franchise. Touted as Mythri Movie Makers’ most ambitious film, it unites Prabhas and the "Pushpa" makers in a "union of generations".

With the tagline “The bravest tale of a soldier,” Fauzi unravels a forgotten legend of courage and heroism as per the release. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR