Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grosses Rs 1000 cr at global box office

Hyderabad, Jul. 13 (PTI) Prabhas-starrer “Kalki 2898 AD” has grossed Rs 1000 crore collection worldwide, the movie makers said on Saturday.

In a social media post, they said, “1000 CRORES and counting… This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world.” The film which was released on June 27 across the globe in various languages has been creating ripples in the industry.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

It was produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The movie grossed Rs 555 crore worldwide at the box office in its opening weekend, the makers said. PTI GDK ROH