Prabhas to collaborate with director Maruthi for next feature film

Mumbai: Actor Prabhas is set to collaborate with Telugu director Maruthi for an upcoming feature film, the makers said on Friday.

The movie, which will be the 24th film of Prabhas' career, was announced by production banner People Media Factory on microblogging site X.

The studio said the movie's title and first look will be released on the festival of Pongal in January 2024.

"People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING. First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal. #Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast," it posted.

Maruthi, known for directing films such as "Ee Rojullo", "Bus Stop", "Shailaja Reddy Alludu", "Manchi Rojulochaie" and "Pakka Commercial", said he is excited to collaborate with Prabhas for the upcoming project.

"Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star #Prabhas in a brand new avatar. See you all for Pongal #PrabhasPongalFeast," the filmmaker posted on X.

Prabhas currently stars in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", which grossed over Rs 500 crore in worldwide collection.

He will next star in "Kalki 2898 AD", directed by Nag Ashwin and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film is expected to be released in 2024.