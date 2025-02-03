Prabhas unveils his first look from 'Kannappa'

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Telugu cinema star Prabhas on Monday treated his fans with the first glimpse of his character from the upcoming movie "Kannappa", starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

Slated to hit the big screen on April 25, the film will see the "Kalki 2898 AD" star in the role of Rudra.

Prabhas shared his first-look poster from "Kannappa" on Instagram.

"The Divine Guardian 'Rudra' Unveiling my look as 'Rudra'. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love.

"Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025! #HarHarMahadev #MohanBabu @vishnumanchu @dir_mukesh @24framesfactory @avaentofficial," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the post.

"Kannappa" will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, and Akshay Kumar in his Telugu cinema debut.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. PTI ATR RDS RDS